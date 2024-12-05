Left Menu

Syrian Army Retreats from Hama Amid Rebel Advances

The Syrian army has retreated from Hama after insurgents broke through its defenses, marking another setback for President Bashar Assad. The withdrawal aims to protect civilians, as opposition fighters advance towards the city's center. The fall of Hama follows the recent insurgent capture of Aleppo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:13 IST
Syrian Army Retreats from Hama Amid Rebel Advances
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Syrian army announced its withdrawal from Hama on Thursday after insurgent forces breached its defenses. This retreat signifies another significant setback for President Bashar Assad in the ongoing conflict.

Opposition forces have reportedly advanced into the city, steadily moving toward its center, further challenging government control.

This development comes on the heels of insurgents capturing much of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, underscoring a growing momentum by opposition fighters against Assad's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024