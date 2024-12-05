Syrian Army Retreats from Hama Amid Rebel Advances

The Syrian army announced its withdrawal from Hama on Thursday after insurgent forces breached its defenses. This retreat signifies another significant setback for President Bashar Assad in the ongoing conflict.

Opposition forces have reportedly advanced into the city, steadily moving toward its center, further challenging government control.

This development comes on the heels of insurgents capturing much of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, underscoring a growing momentum by opposition fighters against Assad's regime.

