EU Steps Up to Protect Romanian Elections: TikTok Ordered to Freeze Data

The European Union has mandated TikTok to freeze data connected to the Romanian elections amidst concerns of foreign interference, particularly by Russia, in favoring pro-Russia ultranationalist Calin Georgescu. The EU's action aligns with the Digital Services Act. The move comes as far-right parties gain ground in Romania.

The European Union has issued a directive to the social media giant TikTok, mandating a freeze on data related to the Romanian elections. This decision was announced in a statement on Thursday, highlighting the bloc's enforcement of the Digital Services Act aimed at regulating major social media platforms in Europe.

The EU's action coincides with the United States' growing concerns over potential foreign interference in Romania's elections. This follows the recent success of pro-Russia ultranationalist Calin Georgescu, who progressed in the presidential race after emerging victorious in the first round on November 24.

Declassified documents from Romanian security agencies revealed that Georgescu received substantial promotion on TikTok through coordinated efforts and paid campaigns. Despite Georgescu's claim of no campaign spending, these activities have led to allegations of aggressive hybrid Russian tactics in Romania's election process. In response, TikTok has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the European Commission in addressing these issues.

