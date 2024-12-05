Left Menu

Raj Thackeray's Cautious Optimism for Maharashtra's Future

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president, expressed hope in the Mahayuti government's mandate, led by Devendra Fadnavis, to benefit the state and Marathi culture. He pledged support for beneficial policies but vowed to hold the government accountable. Thackeray extended congratulations to his colleagues but couldn't attend their swearing-in ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:06 IST
Raj Thackeray's Cautious Optimism for Maharashtra's Future
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday expressed optimism about the recently elected Mahayuti government's extraordinary mandate, urging it to be utilized for the welfare of the state, the Marathi people, their language, and culture.

In a social media post, Thackeray conveyed his best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom he believed deserved the position during critical periods in 2019 and 2022 when BJP had secured the majority of assembly seats.

Thackeray reiterated that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would support positive government initiatives but would not hesitate to criticize actions deemed detrimental to the public. While he missed the swearing-in ceremony, he extended good wishes to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024