Raj Thackeray's Cautious Optimism for Maharashtra's Future

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday expressed optimism about the recently elected Mahayuti government's extraordinary mandate, urging it to be utilized for the welfare of the state, the Marathi people, their language, and culture.

In a social media post, Thackeray conveyed his best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom he believed deserved the position during critical periods in 2019 and 2022 when BJP had secured the majority of assembly seats.

Thackeray reiterated that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would support positive government initiatives but would not hesitate to criticize actions deemed detrimental to the public. While he missed the swearing-in ceremony, he extended good wishes to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

