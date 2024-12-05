Macron's Political Crisis: France's Leadership Turmoil
French President Emmanuel Macron is in a race to appoint a new prime minister after Michel Barnier's government fell due to lack of support for a budget plan. The resignation follows a failed snap election that led to a fractured parliament, creating political instability in France.
In a dramatic turn of events, French President Emmanuel Macron finds himself under increasing pressure following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, making him the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. The Elysee Palace has confirmed that Barnier and his cabinet will serve as caretakers until a new government is formed.
As Macron scrambles to appoint a replacement before the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral, scheduled for Saturday, he faces mounting calls from both allies and opposition to act swiftly. Macron's previous snap election decision has deeply divided the country's parliament, posing challenges for France's political stability and its fiscal policies.
The political upheaval weakness Macron's position both domestically and internationally, as European dynamics are further strained by Germany's coalition crisis. The scenario leaves France amidst ongoing political uncertainty, compounded by economic challenges, and highlights the need for decisive leadership in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
