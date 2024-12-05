Perseverance Pays Off: Fadnavis's Political Journey
Amruta Fadnavis highlights patience and perseverance as key traits leading to Devendra Fadnavis's political success. Despite setbacks, such as failing to reclaim the CM position in 2019 and 2022, he returned victoriously, reinforcing his commitment to Maharashtra's welfare.
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized her husband's patience and perseverance as the driving forces behind his political success, during a conversation with reporters on Thursday.
She expressed happiness over Fadnavis's successful campaign, which saw him become an MLA for the sixth time and assume the role of chief minister for the third time. Nonetheless, she underscored the significant responsibility that comes with the electorate's mandate.
Despite setbacks, including a failed bid to return as chief minister in both 2019 and 2022, Fadnavis's determination remained evident, as demonstrated by the BJP's recent electoral victory, securing 132 seats in the assembly. Fadnavis's unwavering commitment to Maharashtra's welfare remains a central theme.
