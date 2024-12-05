Mexico Seeks Diplomatic Solutions to Potential U.S. Deportations

Mexico is aiming to forge a diplomatic agreement with the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump. This effort is focused on ensuring that Mexico will not have to accept deportees from third countries in the event of large-scale deportations.

Trump has promised a stringent crackdown on undocumented migrants in the U.S., with running mate JD Vance pledging deportations of up to a million people annually. Historically, Mexico has been integral to U.S. immigration strategies, accepting deportees from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, which are hard to deport directly due to U.S. diplomatic relations.

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated, "We hope to reach an agreement so that, in case these massive deportations occur, those individuals are returned to their countries of origin." While expressing solidarity, Sheinbaum stressed Mexico's primary focus on repatriating Mexican citizens.

