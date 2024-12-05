Left Menu

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Brink Despite French Objections

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Uruguay to finalize a trade deal with Mercosur. Despite opposition from France and EU farmers, the agreement aims to create one of the world's largest trade partnerships. Negotiations have resolved environmental issues, but EU ratification challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:09 IST
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Brink Despite French Objections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen has touched down in Uruguay in a bid to finalize a long-stalled trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South America. Her visit comes amid criticism from France, which labels the deal as "unacceptable." France's opposition intensifies as President Macron deals with political instability following a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The EU-Mercosur deal, in negotiations for two decades, would establish a major global trade partnership, significantly enhancing the flow of products like beef and grains. Despite previous attempts at ratification falling short, talks are reportedly nearing completion, with announcements expected soon. The deal has been marred by opposition from European farmers concerned about competing with cheaper imports from South America.

Despite dissent, particularly from France, other EU nations recognize the strategic importance of the deal, especially in diversifying trade away from Russia and China. Remaining optimistic, negotiators are set to unveil the agreement at a Mercosur summit, believing France won't succeed in blocking its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024