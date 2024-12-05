EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Brink Despite French Objections

The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen has touched down in Uruguay in a bid to finalize a long-stalled trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South America. Her visit comes amid criticism from France, which labels the deal as "unacceptable." France's opposition intensifies as President Macron deals with political instability following a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The EU-Mercosur deal, in negotiations for two decades, would establish a major global trade partnership, significantly enhancing the flow of products like beef and grains. Despite previous attempts at ratification falling short, talks are reportedly nearing completion, with announcements expected soon. The deal has been marred by opposition from European farmers concerned about competing with cheaper imports from South America.

Despite dissent, particularly from France, other EU nations recognize the strategic importance of the deal, especially in diversifying trade away from Russia and China. Remaining optimistic, negotiators are set to unveil the agreement at a Mercosur summit, believing France won't succeed in blocking its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)