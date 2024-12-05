Left Menu

Mexico Seeks Agreement to Manage Migrant Deportations

Mexico aims to secure a deal with the Trump administration to prevent receiving deportees from third countries during potential mass deportations. Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, emphasized the nation's focus on welcoming returning Mexicans while supporting migrants' rights. Mexican officials prepare for increased deportations from the U.S.

Mexico is striving to establish an agreement with the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump to mitigate the impact of large-scale deportations, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday.

In recent years, Mexico has been pivotal in implementing U.S. immigration policy by accepting migrants from challenging deportation countries like Cuba and Venezuela. However, Sheinbaum seeks an arrangement to redirect non-Mexican deportees to their countries of origin.

Mexican officials are bracing for escalated deportations of Mexicans from the U.S. after Trump's inauguration. Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente is currently in the U.S. to assess deportation processes, ensuring humane treatment for deported Mexicans.

