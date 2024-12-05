Mexico Seeks Agreement to Manage Migrant Deportations

Mexico is striving to establish an agreement with the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump to mitigate the impact of large-scale deportations, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday.

In recent years, Mexico has been pivotal in implementing U.S. immigration policy by accepting migrants from challenging deportation countries like Cuba and Venezuela. However, Sheinbaum seeks an arrangement to redirect non-Mexican deportees to their countries of origin.

Mexican officials are bracing for escalated deportations of Mexicans from the U.S. after Trump's inauguration. Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente is currently in the U.S. to assess deportation processes, ensuring humane treatment for deported Mexicans.

