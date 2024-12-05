BJP Defends Maharashtra Cabinet Formation Delay Amid Election Victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana in-charge, Dr. Satish Poonia, has come out in defense of the time taken to form the Maharashtra Cabinet. Poonia criticized opposition parties, stating that they lack the mandate to challenge the process after being rejected by voters. He explained that decisions were made amicably within the alliance to align with the expectations of the Maharashtra populace. Devendra Fadnavis, he noted, accepted the Deputy Chief Minister role out of interest for Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, and the BJP, given his political acumen and previous experience as the state's CM.

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana on December 9, Dr. Poonia praised Modi's work towards advancing women's welfare, spotlighting the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative introduced in 2015 in Panipat. Additionally, Poonia revealed that the PM would inaugurate the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' to enhance women's financial empowerment through insurance, with over 50,000 women expected to attend the event.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis has taken office as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, following a ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan officiated by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The event saw attendance from prominent figures such as PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with various state CMs. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphed in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly Election, securing 235 seats, with BJP alone claiming 132. The victory was contrasted by a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, as its constituents, including Congress and factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, struggled in the polls.

