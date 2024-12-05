Hezbollah's Bold Stand with Syria

Hezbollah has declared its support for the Syrian government during a time of advancing insurgencies. The group's leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, made this announcement in a speech shared across social media on Thursday.

In his address, Qassem referred to the advancing forces as "terrorist groups" and criticized their attempts to destabilize Syria.

While specific details of Hezbollah's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remain undisclosed, Qassem assured that the Iran-backed group stands ready to assist however it can in these turbulent times.

