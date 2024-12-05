Hezbollah's Bold Stand with Syria
Hezbollah's leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has announced the group's support for the Syrian government against terrorist groups causing chaos. In a speech shared online, Qassem confirmed Hezbollah's commitment, without specifying details, to assisting President Bashar al-Assad amidst ongoing turmoil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:14 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Hezbollah has declared its support for the Syrian government during a time of advancing insurgencies. The group's leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, made this announcement in a speech shared across social media on Thursday.
In his address, Qassem referred to the advancing forces as "terrorist groups" and criticized their attempts to destabilize Syria.
While specific details of Hezbollah's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remain undisclosed, Qassem assured that the Iran-backed group stands ready to assist however it can in these turbulent times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korean Troops and Arms Support Russia in Ukraine
Maharashtra Votes: CM Shinde's Family Rallies for Support
Robert De Niro Stars in Netflix's 'Zero Day', a Gripping Drama on Cyber Chaos
India Urges Developed Nations to Amplify Climate Adaptation Support
Election Chaos: Clashes and Complaints Mar Bypolls