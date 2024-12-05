Left Menu

Hezbollah's Bold Stand with Syria

Hezbollah's leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has announced the group's support for the Syrian government against terrorist groups causing chaos. In a speech shared online, Qassem confirmed Hezbollah's commitment, without specifying details, to assisting President Bashar al-Assad amidst ongoing turmoil.

  • Lebanon

Hezbollah has declared its support for the Syrian government during a time of advancing insurgencies. The group's leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, made this announcement in a speech shared across social media on Thursday.

In his address, Qassem referred to the advancing forces as "terrorist groups" and criticized their attempts to destabilize Syria.

While specific details of Hezbollah's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remain undisclosed, Qassem assured that the Iran-backed group stands ready to assist however it can in these turbulent times.

