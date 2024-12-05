Left Menu

Political Alliances Reshape Maharashtra's Leadership Landscape

In Maharashtra's political arena, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis take crucial leadership roles, signaling a new era of cooperation between Shiv Sena and BJP. This partnership, alongside Ajit Pawar, aims to steer development with a focus on common citizens. Notably, Fadnavis showcases resilience, returning as Chief Minister after political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:55 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, a key Shiv Sena leader, was sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. He expressed full support for Devendra Fadnavis, who assumed the role of Chief Minister, and committed to collaborating in governance. Shinde emphasized that the Mahayuti government is dedicated to public welfare.

During a historic swearing-in ceremony, Shinde celebrated Fadnavis's leadership and highlighted Maharashtra's influential role in India's ideological direction. Reflecting on his journey from a farming background, Shinde credited leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the coalition's accomplishments over the past 2.5 years.

Alongside Ajit Pawar, who also took the Deputy Chief Minister's oath, the new government began by honoring figures like Balasaheb Thackeray and Dr. BR Ambedkar. The BJP's strong electoral performance, securing 132 assembly seats, underscores the alliance's political clout and promises strategic governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

