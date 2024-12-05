Political Alliances Reshape Maharashtra's Leadership Landscape

Eknath Shinde, a key Shiv Sena leader, was sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. He expressed full support for Devendra Fadnavis, who assumed the role of Chief Minister, and committed to collaborating in governance. Shinde emphasized that the Mahayuti government is dedicated to public welfare.

During a historic swearing-in ceremony, Shinde celebrated Fadnavis's leadership and highlighted Maharashtra's influential role in India's ideological direction. Reflecting on his journey from a farming background, Shinde credited leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the coalition's accomplishments over the past 2.5 years.

Alongside Ajit Pawar, who also took the Deputy Chief Minister's oath, the new government began by honoring figures like Balasaheb Thackeray and Dr. BR Ambedkar. The BJP's strong electoral performance, securing 132 assembly seats, underscores the alliance's political clout and promises strategic governance in the state.

