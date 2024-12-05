Historic Day as Mahayuti Government Takes Charge in Maharashtra
The oath-taking ceremony for Maharashtra's newly formed Mahayuti government marked a historic day as Devendra Fadnavis returned as Chief Minister with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as deputies. The event promises rapid progress and development for the state under this new political alliance.
The Maharashtra political scene witnessed a pivotal moment as the Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took charge with a ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar joined him in what Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia deemed a 'historic day' for the state.
Returning as Chief Minister, Fadnavis, at the helm of the ambitious Mahayuti alliance, was sworn in alongside his deputies by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The event was attended by key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers, marking the dawn of what is hoped to be an era of accelerated development in Maharashtra.
BJP leaders hailed the formation of this 'double-engine' government as a step towards stabilizing the state for the next five years. The recent electoral victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, securing 235 seats, underscored a major political shift, solidifying their influence in the region. Meanwhile, rival parties like the Maha Vikas Aghadi faced significant electoral setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
