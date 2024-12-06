Congressional Dispute Over Release of Gaetz Ethics Report

In a move that extends the uncertainty surrounding allegations against former Representative Matt Gaetz, the House dismissed Democrats' efforts to publish a long-awaited ethics report on Thursday. This decision, nearly along party lines, fuels ongoing debate over the handling of sexual misconduct claims against the ex-lawmaker.

Democrats argue that the findings should be disclosed for transparency, despite Gaetz's resignation and withdrawal from his previous nomination by President-elect Donald Trump. Republicans, however, counter that congressional investigations cease once a member departs. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed concerns over setting a new precedent by releasing the report.

The Ethics Committee remains in deliberations, unclear on whether the document will be made public. This follows Gaetz's abrupt resignation last month and disagreements within the committee, further heightening tensions. Meanwhile, Gaetz maintains his innocence regarding the allegations, amidst a backdrop of related legal proceedings involving other defendants.

