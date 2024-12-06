Political Turmoil in South Korea: The Push for Impeachment
South Korea faces political upheaval as ruling party leader Han Dong-hun pushes to suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol's powers after an unconstitutional martial law declaration. The opposition seeks Yoon's impeachment, requiring bipartisan support. The situation affects the country's global image and domestic stability.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's political landscape is in disarray as People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun advocates for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law declaration. This bold move increases the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment.
Opposition parties are rallying for a parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon, labeling his martial law imposition as an 'unconstitutional rebellion or coup.' They need bipartisan backing to achieve the two-thirds majority required for impeachment. Han has cited grave risks posed by Yoon's continued leadership.
Han, once a close collaborator of Yoon, now leads a faction opposing him. The situation has international ramifications, with foreign leaders expressing concern, while domestically, pressure mounts for swift political resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)