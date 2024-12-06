Political Turmoil in South Korea: The Push for Impeachment

South Korea's political landscape is in disarray as People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun advocates for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law declaration. This bold move increases the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment.

Opposition parties are rallying for a parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon, labeling his martial law imposition as an 'unconstitutional rebellion or coup.' They need bipartisan backing to achieve the two-thirds majority required for impeachment. Han has cited grave risks posed by Yoon's continued leadership.

Han, once a close collaborator of Yoon, now leads a faction opposing him. The situation has international ramifications, with foreign leaders expressing concern, while domestically, pressure mounts for swift political resolution.

