"Action must be taken against the members who are using such defamatory language": Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Congress MP Manickam Tagore lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party's (MP) Nishikant Dubey's remarks pertaining to LoP Rahul Gandhi and said that action must be taken against those using defamatory language. Speaking to ANI, Tagore said "Congress has turned to the Honorable speaker and have demanded that any such defamatory language must not be allowed in the Parliament and action must be taken against the members who are using such defamatory language."

On December 5, a war of words broke out between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi after BJP alleged Congress' hand in 'attacks on national interest from abroad. 'Refering to the Mediapart report about the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said that "Opposition makes constant attempts to derail the government."

Further, Tagore said that sleeper cells were being activated in the Parliament. "We all know that sleeper cells of Adani are getting activated in the Parliament. We know that to divert attention from the Adani issue, different people are placed," the Congress MP said.

Earlier today, the opposition MPS including Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital. Opposition MPs wore masks symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen holding a copy of the Constitution in their hand. Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the "constitutional right" has been violated here for Adani.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment. The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

