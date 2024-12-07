Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Congress for Silence on Bangladesh Minority Crisis

BSP leader Mayawati has criticized Congress for ignoring the plight of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, particularly affecting Dalits, underlining the issue's mishandling. She urged the BJP-led government to intervene. The situation has strained Indo-Bangladesh ties, impacting trade, as Foreign Secretary Misri plans a visit to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:08 IST
Mayawati Criticizes Congress for Silence on Bangladesh Minority Crisis
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has publicly condemned the Congress party for its alleged silence regarding the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, specifically targeting Dalits and marginalized communities. During a press conference, Mayawati accused Congress of prioritizing Muslim votes while neglecting the suffering of Hindus in the neighboring country.

She likened Congress and the Samajwadi Party, along with their supporters, to 'two sides of the same coin' and demanded that the ruling BJP government take responsibility for protecting Dalits who face exploitation, either by offering them relief or facilitating their repatriation to India.

The issue has grown amidst accusations against the Bangladeshi interim government of committing hostilities against Hindu minorities, straining the Indo-Bangladeshi relations and impacting commerce at border trade posts. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to discuss the tensions with his counterpart, responding to the ongoing minority assaults under the current interim regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024