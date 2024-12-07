Mayawati Criticizes Congress for Silence on Bangladesh Minority Crisis
BSP leader Mayawati has criticized Congress for ignoring the plight of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, particularly affecting Dalits, underlining the issue's mishandling. She urged the BJP-led government to intervene. The situation has strained Indo-Bangladesh ties, impacting trade, as Foreign Secretary Misri plans a visit to address these concerns.
BSP chief Mayawati has publicly condemned the Congress party for its alleged silence regarding the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, specifically targeting Dalits and marginalized communities. During a press conference, Mayawati accused Congress of prioritizing Muslim votes while neglecting the suffering of Hindus in the neighboring country.
She likened Congress and the Samajwadi Party, along with their supporters, to 'two sides of the same coin' and demanded that the ruling BJP government take responsibility for protecting Dalits who face exploitation, either by offering them relief or facilitating their repatriation to India.
The issue has grown amidst accusations against the Bangladeshi interim government of committing hostilities against Hindu minorities, straining the Indo-Bangladeshi relations and impacting commerce at border trade posts. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to discuss the tensions with his counterpart, responding to the ongoing minority assaults under the current interim regime.
