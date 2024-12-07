Assam Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Sworn In
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet, swearing in four new BJP ministers: Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. The ministers, representing various constituencies, are set to contribute to the development of the state amid a reshuffling of portfolios.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Saturday by swearing in four new ministers. The newly inducted BJP MLAs include Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala, who took their oaths at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra under the administration of Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya.
With these inductions, the Chief Minister aims to strengthen the state's governance by aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Assam. Phookan, a seasoned politician with a remarkable record, and his colleagues, representing diverse districts, vow to advance the development agenda for Assam's betterment.
While the portfolios for the new ministers are yet to be confirmed, the reshuffled cabinet now comprises 19 members. This expansion is part of Sarma's ongoing efforts to consolidate his administration and deliver efficient governance in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Ministers Launch ‘Jobs at Your Doorstep’ Report to Address Youth Employment
Rajnath Singh Meets with Japan and Philippines Defence Ministers During Vientiane Visit
Crushing Defeat for Key JMM Ministers Amid Coalition Victory
Union Ministers Lead 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' Campaign to Promote Constitutional Awareness
G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric