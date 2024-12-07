Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Sworn In

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet, swearing in four new BJP ministers: Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. The ministers, representing various constituencies, are set to contribute to the development of the state amid a reshuffling of portfolios.

In a significant political move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Saturday by swearing in four new ministers. The newly inducted BJP MLAs include Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala, who took their oaths at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra under the administration of Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya.

With these inductions, the Chief Minister aims to strengthen the state's governance by aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Assam. Phookan, a seasoned politician with a remarkable record, and his colleagues, representing diverse districts, vow to advance the development agenda for Assam's betterment.

While the portfolios for the new ministers are yet to be confirmed, the reshuffled cabinet now comprises 19 members. This expansion is part of Sarma's ongoing efforts to consolidate his administration and deliver efficient governance in Assam.

