Karnataka's Political Dynamics: Decoding the Power-Sharing Mystery

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar stated there is no power-sharing agreement or formula involving himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Instead, he mentioned a political understanding guiding their collaboration.

This clarification follows CM Siddaramaiah's dismissal of any power-sharing pact, a claim made by Shivakumar. Shivakumar reiterated his respect for Siddaramaiah's leadership, denouncing any need for further discussions on the matter.

The political landscape in Karnataka saw intense competition for the chief ministership post-election, with Shivakumar's ambition for the top role evident, amid rumors of a rotational leadership formula, unconfirmed by Congress’s high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)