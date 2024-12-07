Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Dynamics: Decoding the Power-Sharing Mystery

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivkumar clarified there is no power-sharing agreement with CM Siddaramaiah, despite previous claims. He emphasized working under a political understanding, respecting Siddaramaiah's final decisions. Speculations about a rotational chief ministerial formula remain unconfirmed, highlighting Shivkumar's ambition for the top post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:46 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar stated there is no power-sharing agreement or formula involving himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Instead, he mentioned a political understanding guiding their collaboration.

This clarification follows CM Siddaramaiah's dismissal of any power-sharing pact, a claim made by Shivakumar. Shivakumar reiterated his respect for Siddaramaiah's leadership, denouncing any need for further discussions on the matter.

The political landscape in Karnataka saw intense competition for the chief ministership post-election, with Shivakumar's ambition for the top role evident, amid rumors of a rotational leadership formula, unconfirmed by Congress’s high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

