Samajwadi Party Exits MVA Over Shiv Sena's Controversial Stance

The Samajwadi Party has quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi citing controversial remarks and posts by Shiv Sena (UBT) over the Babri Masjid demolition. The SP's decision reflects tensions within the opposition alliance, influenced by strategic considerations for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:19 IST
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has announced its decision to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi, sparking political intrigue in Maharashtra. This move follows contentious remarks made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders regarding the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which have intensified rifts within the opposition alliance.

Abu Azmi, the Maharashtra SP unit chief, confirmed the party's exit, highlighting the lack of cohesion and compatibility with Sena's stance. He emphasized that such language resembled that of rival parties and questioned the alliance's priorities.

Political analysts suggest that the SP's withdrawal may be strategically aligned with upcoming civic body elections, intending to reposition itself. This development also mirrors emerging discontent within the larger INDIA bloc at the national level, showcasing fissures in opposition unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

