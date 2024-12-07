Left Menu

Key Developments in Politics, Economy, and International Relations

Major national and international stories include President Murmu's infrastructure efforts in Odisha, PM Modi's educational initiatives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Russia, and various political, economic, and international developments, such as the UN declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day, and India's lauded economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:14 IST
Key Developments in Politics, Economy, and International Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost infrastructure, President Droupadi Murmu has laid the foundation for several railway projects in Odisha, with a collective worth of Rs 6,400 crore, showcasing a commitment to enhancing connectivity and economic progress in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, emphasizing the government's focus on making education accessible to every section of society, reflecting a broader strategy to bolster educational infrastructures nationwide.

In international affairs, India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, prepares for a crucial visit to Russia, aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation, while the UN has recognized December 21 as World Meditation Day, a nod to global wellness practices co-sponsored by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024