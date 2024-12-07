Key Developments in Politics, Economy, and International Relations

In a significant move to boost infrastructure, President Droupadi Murmu has laid the foundation for several railway projects in Odisha, with a collective worth of Rs 6,400 crore, showcasing a commitment to enhancing connectivity and economic progress in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, emphasizing the government's focus on making education accessible to every section of society, reflecting a broader strategy to bolster educational infrastructures nationwide.

In international affairs, India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, prepares for a crucial visit to Russia, aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation, while the UN has recognized December 21 as World Meditation Day, a nod to global wellness practices co-sponsored by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)