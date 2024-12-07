Congress MP Imran Masood Criticizes Mayawati Over Opposition Allegations

Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood on Saturday criticized Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, following her accusations against opposition parties for failing to address national and public interest issues in Parliament. Masood urged Mayawati to direct her focus towards salvaging her own party's diminishing influence.

In a statement to ANI, Masood emphasized that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ought to prioritize satisfying the concerns of the Dalit community. He noted that the BSP, which once formed the government independently in 2007, has since struggled to even secure enough support to retain its election security deposit.

Mayawati had accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of exploiting the violence in Sambhal to appeal to Muslim voters while neglecting broader issues. She further criticized Congress for its silence on alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, blaming its past mistakes for the suffering of many, particularly Dalits, in the neighboring country.

(With inputs from agencies.)