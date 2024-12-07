Left Menu

Karnataka Government Reviews Justice Cunha Report

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar asserts no political 'witch hunting' in implementing Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission's recommendations on Covid-19 procurement irregularities. Actions will follow legal procedures and facts, with a Special Investigation Team reviewing findings. The cabinet sub-committee met to discuss next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:14 IST
Karnataka Government Reviews Justice Cunha Report
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the public that there will be no political 'witch hunting' as the government takes action based on the Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission's findings. The commission investigated alleged irregularities in equipment and medicine purchases during the Covid-19 pandemic under BJP governance.

Officials have been directed to carry out actions 'based on facts,' and a separate official-level committee will guide and follow up on these actions. At a cabinet sub-committee meeting, chaired by Shivakumar, the government reviewed the report and discussed the way forward.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being set up to further scrutinize the commission's findings. The government has dismissed a previous report on deaths due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar and is reevaluating the situation. The commission reportedly recommended charges against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ex-minister B Sriramulu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024