Karnataka Government Reviews Justice Cunha Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the public that there will be no political 'witch hunting' as the government takes action based on the Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission's findings. The commission investigated alleged irregularities in equipment and medicine purchases during the Covid-19 pandemic under BJP governance.

Officials have been directed to carry out actions 'based on facts,' and a separate official-level committee will guide and follow up on these actions. At a cabinet sub-committee meeting, chaired by Shivakumar, the government reviewed the report and discussed the way forward.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being set up to further scrutinize the commission's findings. The government has dismissed a previous report on deaths due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar and is reevaluating the situation. The commission reportedly recommended charges against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ex-minister B Sriramulu.

(With inputs from agencies.)