Maharashtra Showdown: Opposition Refuses to Take Oath Over EVM Controversy
Opposition members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra have chosen not to take their oaths as MLAs, protesting the alleged EVM misuse in recent elections. The protest also targets a curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village. The move raises questions over the election mandate's legitimacy.
In a dramatic turn of events, members of the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra boycotted taking their oath as MLAs on the opening day of a special three-day legislative session. This decision comes on the heels of alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering charges in the recent state elections.
The MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) members, is also voicing strong opposition against a curfew imposed in Markadwadi village, Solapur, and the subsequent arrests of villagers demanding a repoll via ballot papers.
Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized that the boycott reflects doubts in public sentiment and questions the legitimacy of the state's strong electoral mandate. Similar sentiments were echoed by NCP (SP) leaders, as they called for a reevaluation of the election process.
