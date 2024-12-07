Maharashtra Showdown: Opposition Refuses to Take Oath Over EVM Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, members of the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra boycotted taking their oath as MLAs on the opening day of a special three-day legislative session. This decision comes on the heels of alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering charges in the recent state elections.

The MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) members, is also voicing strong opposition against a curfew imposed in Markadwadi village, Solapur, and the subsequent arrests of villagers demanding a repoll via ballot papers.

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized that the boycott reflects doubts in public sentiment and questions the legitimacy of the state's strong electoral mandate. Similar sentiments were echoed by NCP (SP) leaders, as they called for a reevaluation of the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)