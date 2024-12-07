Left Menu

Ghana's Elections: A Test of Democracy and Economic Stability

Ghanaians took to the polls amidst a severe economic crisis for presidential and legislative elections that may determine the future of democracy in West Africa. The main candidates, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, appear to offer little hope for change in resolving economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:06 IST
Ghana's Elections: A Test of Democracy and Economic Stability
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's citizens cast their votes in a significant electoral event, amidst one of the country's harshest economic downturns in decades. This election is seen as a crucial juncture for both democracy and economic stability in a region affected by coups and extremist violence.

The main contenders are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia from the New Patriotic Party and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress. With polls suggesting a potential comeback for Mahama, the election has become a closely watched affair.

Amidst the vibrant electoral atmosphere in Accra, the real issues remain economic. Ghana's severe financial crisis, characterized by soaring inflation and rampant illegal mining, adds gravity to the voting process. This election is not just about leadership; it's about steering Ghana toward a more stable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024