BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad Urges Rejection of 'Lottery Politics' in Tamil Nadu

In a scathing attack on the current political system, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad has urged the public to reject 'lottery politics' and corporate influence, directly targeting actor Vijay. Prasad made a passionate plea for actor Vijay to collaborate with those promoting Dr. BR Ambedkar's values, aiming to dismantle exploitative practices.

Prasad specifically criticized the use of lottery money to fund political events, claiming these schemes manipulate the poor. Citing Thirumavalavan as an example, he advised Vijay to avoid being misled. Prasad stressed the importance of public vigilance in the 2026 Assembly elections, advocating for a focus on the state's development.

Taking aim at lottery company owner Adhav Arjuna, Prasad accused him of political hypocrisy, highlighting his role in the 2021 DMK victory. He described Arjuna's ambitions as self-serving, driven by a desire to protect his lottery wealth. Prasad concluded by asserting BJP's commitment to eradicating dynastic politics and expressed confidence in BJP's success in the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)