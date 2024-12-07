Political Tug-of-War: Mamata Banerjee Aims to Lead INDIA Bloc Amidst BJP Criticism

Amid claims of political maneuvering, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly expressed readiness to lead the INDIA bloc, sparking controversy. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee criticized the Congress's diminishing influence, suggesting Banerjee's ambition to assume the opposition's forefront.

Chatterjee, in a statement to ANI, claimed that Congress's absence in decisive results across states like Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand indicates its political decline, fueling Mamata Banerjee's leadership aspirations. However, Chatterjee remains skeptical about trusting Banerjee's statements.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh further criticized the opposition, alleging a power struggle. He described Congress and Rahul Gandhi as liabilities, focusing solely on political gain. Conversely, TMC praises Banerjee's record and composure against Prime Minister Modi, particularly in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)