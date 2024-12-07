Debate Intensifies Over Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Role in INDIA Bloc

Prominent Congress figure TS Singh Deo has affirmed that any decision regarding the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within the INDIA bloc will be collectively determined by its members. Amid rising discussions about Banerjee's potential leadership, Singh Deo acknowledged her views and intent as a valued member of the alliance.

In a show of support, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed his faction's endorsement of Banerjee as a major partner in the INDIA bloc. Raut highlighted a unified stance, mentioning that discussions with Banerjee are imminent in Kolkata, emphasizing collaboration among prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal and Banerjee herself.

Contributing to the discourse, Congress MP Kirti Azad praised Banerjee for her unblemished political record against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing her electoral successes in West Bengal. Azad and other opposition leaders stress the need for a stronger opposition front, suggesting that Congress's recent electoral shortcomings in Haryana and Maharashtra necessitate unified leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)