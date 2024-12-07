Left Menu

Harvinder Singh Phoolka Joins Shiromani Akali Dal Amidst Party Reorganisation

Former AAP MLA and human rights lawyer Harvinder Singh Phoolka announced his decision to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). This move follows the Akal Takht's panel formation to reorganize SAD after Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation. Phoolka aims to strengthen SAD as Punjab's regional party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Harvinder Singh Phoolka, a former AAP legislator and human rights lawyer, has declared his intention to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). This announcement follows the Akal Takht's decision to form a panel tasked with overhauling the SAD within six months, after the acceptance of Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as party president.

During a media briefing, Phoolka, who represented victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, emphasized the importance of a vibrant regional party in Punjab. He noted that the Akal Takht's directive to initiate a membership drive and elect new delegates signals a new beginning for the SAD, tasked with addressing Punjab's unique challenges.

Phoolka will not pursue election opportunities but intends to contribute to the reinvigoration of the SAD. Highlighting the successes of regional parties in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Phoolka argues that Punjab similarly requires a strong regional party to focus on its specific issues. The Akal Takht's committee, comprising significant figures, reflects the urgency of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

