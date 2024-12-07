Trump and Macron Reunite in Paris Amid Pomp and Geopolitical Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Donald Trump in Paris amid a display of presidential pomp, with an unexpected meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the agenda. The visit, coinciding with celebrations to mark the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, combined spectacle with serious dialogue on pressing international issues.

Discussions covered the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the burning political landscapes of the Middle East. Macron, keen to secure Trump's support, emphasized cooperation and rapport, underlined by the red carpet treatment extended to the former US president. Meanwhile, Trump's visit is perceived as part of European leaders' efforts to win his favor.

The visit also included interactions with Prince William and highlights the intricacies of US-French relations as both countries navigate security and diplomatic challenges. Macron was among the first to congratulate Trump recently, illustrating the pragmatic ties despite past tensions over issues like NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)