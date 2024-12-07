Global Leaders Meet in Paris for Notre-Dame Reopening

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened in Paris on Saturday to celebrate the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

During the trilateral meeting, concerns arose about Trump's potential withdrawal of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, crucial for its standoff with Russia.

The meeting provided Macron an opportunity to engage with Trump's administration, emphasizing NATO support and Ukraine's defense, as he prepared to welcome leaders for the evening ceremony.

