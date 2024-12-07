Left Menu

Global Leaders Meet in Paris for Notre-Dame Reopening

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Paris to mark the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. The meeting focused on U.S. military aid to Ukraine and maintaining U.S.-European relations, amidst Trump's upcoming inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:23 IST
Global Leaders Meet in Paris for Notre-Dame Reopening

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened in Paris on Saturday to celebrate the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

During the trilateral meeting, concerns arose about Trump's potential withdrawal of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, crucial for its standoff with Russia.

The meeting provided Macron an opportunity to engage with Trump's administration, emphasizing NATO support and Ukraine's defense, as he prepared to welcome leaders for the evening ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024