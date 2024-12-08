Notre-Dame: A Symbol of Hope and Restoration
The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has reopened after a five-year restoration following the devastating fire in 2019. The reconstruction effort involved thousands of experts from around the world. French President Macron, U.S. President-elect Trump, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, celebrating the iconic Gothic masterpiece's revival.
Notre-Dame cathedral, an iconic symbol of Paris, reopened on Saturday after a five-year restoration following a devastating fire. The word 'Merci' was projected onto the cathedral's facade in gratitude to the first responders and restorers who worked tirelessly to restore the Gothic masterpiece to its former glory.
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, among other dignitaries, attended the ceremony. Pope Francis called the day one of 'joy, celebration, and praise,' expressing hope for the renewal of the Church in France. The meticulous restoration included resurrecting the spire, rib vaulting, and flying buttresses to their original splendor.
The reopening marks a moment of national pride and international significance, with group tours expected to commence next year. The cathedral's history as a universal monument, underscored by Victor Hugo's 'The Hunchback of Notre-Dame,' continues to captivate visitors globally as more than 840 million euros have been invested in its revival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
