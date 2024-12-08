Syria's Tumultuous Turn: Opposition Forces Storm Capital
Opposition fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army, advance toward Damascus, capturing major cities and challenging Assad's government. Rifts and external influences loom as international attention focuses on Syria's swiftly escalating crisis, raising questions about future power dynamics and political transitions in the region.
As turmoil grips Syria, opposition fighters are advancing toward the capital, Damascus, in a bid to topple Bashar Assad's government. This rapidly unfolding crisis has captured the world's attention, as Assad's forces retreat from key cities like Aleppo and Hama with minimal resistance.
The opposition is spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a powerful insurgent group formerly linked to al-Qaida, and the Syrian National Army, a coalition of Turkish-backed militias. While the groups have shared goals of overthrowing Assad, potential rifts may threaten their partnership as they approach the capital.
Syrian government control is waning, with significant territory already lost to various rebel factions. As Assad's allies, Russia and Iran, remain preoccupied with other conflicts, international tensions rise. The global community eagerly anticipates discussions in Geneva, urged by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, to explore a possible political transition.
