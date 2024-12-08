Left Menu

Syria's Tumultuous Turn: Opposition Forces Storm Capital

Opposition fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army, advance toward Damascus, capturing major cities and challenging Assad's government. Rifts and external influences loom as international attention focuses on Syria's swiftly escalating crisis, raising questions about future power dynamics and political transitions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:27 IST
Syria's Tumultuous Turn: Opposition Forces Storm Capital
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

As turmoil grips Syria, opposition fighters are advancing toward the capital, Damascus, in a bid to topple Bashar Assad's government. This rapidly unfolding crisis has captured the world's attention, as Assad's forces retreat from key cities like Aleppo and Hama with minimal resistance.

The opposition is spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a powerful insurgent group formerly linked to al-Qaida, and the Syrian National Army, a coalition of Turkish-backed militias. While the groups have shared goals of overthrowing Assad, potential rifts may threaten their partnership as they approach the capital.

Syrian government control is waning, with significant territory already lost to various rebel factions. As Assad's allies, Russia and Iran, remain preoccupied with other conflicts, international tensions rise. The global community eagerly anticipates discussions in Geneva, urged by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, to explore a possible political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024