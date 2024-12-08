Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States military must steer clear of escalating turmoil in Syria, as opposition forces close in on Damascus. 'THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,' Trump declared, expressing reluctance for US involvement amidst global attention on the rebels' rapid advance.

While President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed the administration's intent to avoid military entanglement in Syria, he emphasized ongoing efforts to prevent the Islamic State group from exploiting conflict-induced vulnerabilities. Sullivan highlighted the diminished capacity of Assad's international backers, including Iran and Russia.

In light of recent events, including government forces fleeing Homs, Trump's comments arrived as he visited Paris for Notre Dame's reopening. With rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham making gains, the Syrian government's stability remains in question, prompting calls for political negotiations in Geneva.

