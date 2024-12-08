Syrian Regime Collapses: End of an Era

In a surprising turn of events, the Syrian government seems to have collapsed overnight as rebel forces took control of Damascus Sunday, ending the Assad family's 50-year reign. President Bashar Assad reportedly fled Syria, according to the head of an opposition war monitor.

The Syrian Prime Minister, Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, expressed willingness to transfer government functions to a transitional body, remaining in his residence while encouraging the populace to respect public property. Meanwhile, opposition forces reportedly celebrated and claimed to have liberated prisoners from the Saydnaya military prison.

The international community, observing these developments, calls for urgent discussions to manage the political transition. However, Assad's main allies, including Russia and Iran, have largely remained passive, leaving his regime isolated as insurgents made significant advances across the nation.

