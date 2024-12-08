Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as China Sends Warships and Aircraft Near Taiwan

China dispatched 14 warships, seven military aircraft, and four balloons near Taiwan as it intensifies pressure on the self-ruled island. The military activities coincide with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's visit to Pacific allies. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and bristles at external nation's interactions with the island.

08-12-2024
  • Taiwan

China intensified its military presence around Taiwan, deploying 14 warships, seven aircraft, and four balloons over the weekend. Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported these actions amid rising tensions as Beijing aims to assert its claim over the island.

This development follows Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's diplomatic visits, including stops in Hawaii and Guam, which angered China. Beijing often expresses its displeasure at international support for Taiwan, which it views as a renegade province.

The recent military activities add to a series of maneuvers by China, with speculation of upcoming drills aimed at demonstrating Beijing's resolve over its territorial claims. China accuses Lai of being a separatist and has refused diplomatic communication with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

