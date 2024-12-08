Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Defends EVM Integrity Amid Maharashtra Poll Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), criticizing the opposition for questioning the integrity of the electoral process following their defeat. Shinde asks the opposition to accept the people's mandate, emphasizing Mahayuti's electoral success and urging collaboration in developmental work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:09 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lashed out at opposition parties on Sunday, accusing them of spreading misinformation about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and failing to accept the electoral mandate.

Addressing the press, Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, triumphed in the November 20 assembly polls through diligent governance. The opposition's allegations of EVM tampering are, in his view, attempts to divert the public.

Shinde further criticized opposition leaders for inconsistency, as they raised an uproar over EVM usage but still assumed their legislative roles. He emphasized that undermining the democratic process harms the political system, urging adversaries to focus on the development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

