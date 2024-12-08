INDIA Bloc Leadership: A Collective Decision Looms Amidst Opposition Dynamics

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari announced on Sunday that the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, will collectively determine its leadership. This comes on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's expressed willingness to assume the leadership role. Tiwari also lauded RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, proclaiming him as the 'greatest architect of unity among non-BJP parties.'

Tiwari emphasized that all parties within the INDIA bloc will convene to settle leadership matters. He highlighted Mamata Banerjee's vital role in the alliance, acknowledging her ongoing battle against the BJP and communal forces. Tiwari reiterated that the decision will be made without generating controversy, following Banerjee's expression of solidarity and organizational capability within the alliance.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kirti Azad commended Mamata Banerjee's leadership style, pointing out her 100 percent track record in West Bengal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Azad characterized Banerjee as a leader who unites people, reflecting widespread support across households in West Bengal and beyond. The leadership discussion gains urgency following Congress's significant election losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, underscoring the need for stronger opposition unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)