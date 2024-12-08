Trump Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine War
US President-elect Donald Trump has urged for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after meetings with French and Ukrainian leaders. He stresses the need for negotiations to end the conflict, citing substantial losses on both sides. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has also emphasized the need for a fair peace deal.
Donald Trump, the US President-elect, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. His appeal follows a series of meetings in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, including a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Trump, using his Truth Social platform, stated that both Russian and Ukrainian forces have suffered substantial casualties in a war he believes 'should never have started.' He urged for immediate cessation of hostilities and the commencement of peace negotiations, stressing the needless loss of lives and families torn apart.
Zelenskyy, later speaking to reporters, described the meetings as 'constructive' and insisted that any peace agreement must be equitable for Ukrainians to prevent future aggression from Russia. However, Zelenskyy highlighted the heavy casualties suffered by Ukrainian forces since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
