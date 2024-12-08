Fall of a Leader: Syrian Regime's Downfall Sparks Global Reaction

In a significant geopolitical development, French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Addressing the situation from Paris, Macron lauded the resilience of the Syrian populace, saluting their courage and patience amid strife.

Macron articulated his hopes for Syria, emphasizing peace, freedom, and unity for its people who have endured extensive hardship. In a statement posted on X social media platform, he reflected on the symbolic nature of the regime's fall, describing it as the end of a 'barbaric state.'

Reassuring ongoing support, Macron vowed that France would remain steadfast in its dedication to the security of the Middle East. His comments underscore a moment of complex transition in the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)