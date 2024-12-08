Kejriwal Criticizes BJP for Dismal Law and Order in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has once again criticized the BJP-led central government, raising concerns about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Kejriwal asserted that if his government had control over the Delhi Police, the situation would have been markedly different.

Speaking during a 'padyatra' in Karol Bagh, Kejriwal rallied public support to press the Centre to ensure safety in the city. He boldly claimed that just as he improved schools, hospitals, and electricity, he would have enhanced law and order if given the chance.

The AAP is intensifying its criticism of the BJP as the Assembly elections approach. Kejriwal announced a forthcoming scheme to provide Rs 1,000 to every woman in the city, signaling broader welfare efforts alongside demands for improved security.

(With inputs from agencies.)