Naqvi Takes Aim: Critiques, Claims and Calls for Change
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticizes the INDIA bloc and Congress, highlighting internal chaos due to competing ambitions. He defends Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stance on communal issues, condemns atrocities in Bangladesh, and calls for social harmony to counteract communal polarization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at the INDIA bloc, describing internal wrestling caused by competing ambitions within the opposition alliance, resulting in chaos.
He criticized Congress for its history of governance failures and defended Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about Mughal history and its modern implications.
Naqvi condemned the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, asserting the duty to counter communal polarization through inclusive empowerment and social harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naqvi
- BJP
- INDIA bloc
- chaos
- Congress
- Yogi Adityanath
- Bangladesh
- communal
- polarization
- harmony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
By-Election Battle: BJP and Congress Vie for Control in Madhya Pradesh
Clash of Titans: BJP and Congress Battle in Raipur City South Bypoll
Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat trails in Sangamner assembly seat by 1,831 votes at end of first round: Poll officials.
Senior Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan trailing by 1,590 votes in Karad South assembly seat: Poll officials.
Punjabi Power Play: AAP and Congress Battle in Key Bypolls