Naqvi Takes Aim: Critiques, Claims and Calls for Change

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticizes the INDIA bloc and Congress, highlighting internal chaos due to competing ambitions. He defends Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stance on communal issues, condemns atrocities in Bangladesh, and calls for social harmony to counteract communal polarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:17 IST
Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at the INDIA bloc, describing internal wrestling caused by competing ambitions within the opposition alliance, resulting in chaos.

He criticized Congress for its history of governance failures and defended Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about Mughal history and its modern implications.

Naqvi condemned the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, asserting the duty to counter communal polarization through inclusive empowerment and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

