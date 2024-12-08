Naqvi Takes Aim: Critiques, Claims and Calls for Change

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at the INDIA bloc, describing internal wrestling caused by competing ambitions within the opposition alliance, resulting in chaos.

He criticized Congress for its history of governance failures and defended Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about Mughal history and its modern implications.

Naqvi condemned the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, asserting the duty to counter communal polarization through inclusive empowerment and social harmony.

