Consensus Crucial for INDIA Bloc Leadership Decision
Tejashwi Yadav, a senior RJD leader, expressed openness to any senior leader, including Mamata Banerjee, leading the INDIA bloc. However, he emphasized the need for a consensus decision by involving all stakeholders in the anti-BJP coalition to choose the future leader wisely.
Senior RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav stated his openness to senior leaders such as Mamata Banerjee taking charge of the INDIA bloc. He emphasized, however, that any leadership decision must be made through consensus among coalition members.
Tejashwi Yadav, who leads the opposition in the Bihar assembly, shared his views at the city airport, underlining the necessity of discussions involving all stakeholders of the bloc. He acknowledged that while they have no issue with Banerjee's leadership, a collective decision is essential considering the presence of numerous senior politicians within the coalition.
In response to questions regarding the potential leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav maintained that the RJD has not yet finalized their stance on the future leadership. He assured that any decision on a leader and the forthcoming strategy would be reached through collective agreement.
