Debate Over Sudhakaran's Role in Kerala Congress
Shashi Tharoor defends K Sudhakaran amidst calls for a leadership change in Kerala's Congress unit. Tharoor argues the party's success in recent elections under Sudhakaran's leadership negates the need for his removal as KPCC Chief. The leadership debate emerges amidst calls for a revamp in the party.
Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, has voiced strong support for K Sudhakaran amidst discussions of a potential leadership change within the Kerala Congress unit.
Tharoor emphasized the party's impressive performance under Sudhakaran's leadership during both the bypolls and the Lok Sabha election, suggesting no cause for his removal.
This internal debate arises as some party members seek a revamp in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, while others, like Tharoor, advocate for Sudhakaran's continued leadership.
