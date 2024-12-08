Left Menu

Debate Over Sudhakaran's Role in Kerala Congress

Shashi Tharoor defends K Sudhakaran amidst calls for a leadership change in Kerala's Congress unit. Tharoor argues the party's success in recent elections under Sudhakaran's leadership negates the need for his removal as KPCC Chief. The leadership debate emerges amidst calls for a revamp in the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:49 IST
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, has voiced strong support for K Sudhakaran amidst discussions of a potential leadership change within the Kerala Congress unit.

Tharoor emphasized the party's impressive performance under Sudhakaran's leadership during both the bypolls and the Lok Sabha election, suggesting no cause for his removal.

This internal debate arises as some party members seek a revamp in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, while others, like Tharoor, advocate for Sudhakaran's continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

