Debate Over Sudhakaran's Role in Kerala Congress

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, has voiced strong support for K Sudhakaran amidst discussions of a potential leadership change within the Kerala Congress unit.

Tharoor emphasized the party's impressive performance under Sudhakaran's leadership during both the bypolls and the Lok Sabha election, suggesting no cause for his removal.

This internal debate arises as some party members seek a revamp in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, while others, like Tharoor, advocate for Sudhakaran's continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)