In a remarkable development for the Middle East, Syrian rebels have seized control of Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's abrupt departure after an extended civil war.

The main opposition abroad, led by Hadi Al-Bahra, is advocating for an 18-month transitional period aimed at creating a conducive environment for conducting free elections.

A new constitution is envisioned within six months as Assad's allies face setbacks. Al-Bahra urges state workers to remain at their jobs, promising safe transition practices during this pivotal phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)