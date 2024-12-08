Left Menu

Syria's Pivotal Transition: From Conflict to Constitution

Syria's main opposition leader, Hadi Al-Bahra, proposed an 18-month transition for free elections following the rebels' takeover of Damascus. This marks the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime amidst regional instability. A new constitution is planned, as the opposition calls for state employees' continuity during the power shift.

In a remarkable development for the Middle East, Syrian rebels have seized control of Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's abrupt departure after an extended civil war.

The main opposition abroad, led by Hadi Al-Bahra, is advocating for an 18-month transitional period aimed at creating a conducive environment for conducting free elections.

A new constitution is envisioned within six months as Assad's allies face setbacks. Al-Bahra urges state workers to remain at their jobs, promising safe transition practices during this pivotal phase.

