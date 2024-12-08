INDIA Bloc Protests Against BJP Amid Manipur Violence

Leaders from the INDIA bloc parties are set to proceed with a protest against the BJP-led NDA governments at both state and central levels. Despite potential obstacles, they will demonstrate at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 9.

State Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami confirmed that plans are in motion for the demonstration, regardless of governmental approvals. The demonstration, organized by Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra since November 25, aims to gather voices from various political factions.

Leaders from CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, AAP, and NCP in Manipur are expected to join forces for the protest. The demonstration had been postponed from December 6 but will now proceed, echoing concerns over the central government's handling of issues like the ethnic violence that has severely impacted Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)