Opposition Seeks Deputy Speaker's Post in Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting the deputy speaker's post for their alliance. They assured support for the speaker's unopposed election, emphasizing adherence to legislative tradition, but underscored the need for fairness in the assembly's power structure and opposition representation.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders convened with Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday to assert their claim to the deputy speaker's post for one of their opposition parties.
Led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, the delegation highlighted the need for maintaining legislative traditions. They offered support for the unopposed election of the assembly speaker on the condition that the ruling government respects protocol and grants them the deputy speaker's position.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole emphasized the fairness of the demand, citing the Delhi Assembly's example. Despite lacking the necessary seats to claim the Leader of Opposition post, the MVA continues to strategize for fair representation in the legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
By-Election Battle: BJP and Congress Vie for Control in Madhya Pradesh
Clash of Titans: BJP and Congress Battle in Raipur City South Bypoll
Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat trails in Sangamner assembly seat by 1,831 votes at end of first round: Poll officials.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly seat in Mumbai by 495 votes: Poll officials.
Senior Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan trailing by 1,590 votes in Karad South assembly seat: Poll officials.