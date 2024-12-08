Left Menu

Opposition Seeks Deputy Speaker's Post in Maharashtra

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting the deputy speaker's post for their alliance. They assured support for the speaker's unopposed election, emphasizing adherence to legislative tradition, but underscored the need for fairness in the assembly's power structure and opposition representation.

In a strategic move, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders convened with Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday to assert their claim to the deputy speaker's post for one of their opposition parties.

Led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, the delegation highlighted the need for maintaining legislative traditions. They offered support for the unopposed election of the assembly speaker on the condition that the ruling government respects protocol and grants them the deputy speaker's position.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole emphasized the fairness of the demand, citing the Delhi Assembly's example. Despite lacking the necessary seats to claim the Leader of Opposition post, the MVA continues to strategize for fair representation in the legislature.

