Mamata Banerjee: The Most Suitable Leader for INDIA Bloc?

Trinamool Congress pushes for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc, citing her track record against the BJP. Supported by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Banerjee has expressed her readiness to lead while managing her duties as West Bengal CM. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav calls for consensus within the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:39 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has intensified its demand to have Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA bloc, emphasizing her repeated victories against the BJP. Party MP Kirti Azad declared she is the 'most suitable' candidate for the position.

Solidarity came from NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who endorsed Banerjee as an experienced and capable leader. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emphasized the necessity of reaching a consensus within the coalition. Banerjee's intentions to assume leadership come amid increasing dissatisfaction within the INDIA bloc regarding recent electoral losses.

Expressing her readiness to helm the opposition front, Banerjee argued she could balance the role with her responsibilities as West Bengal's Chief Minister. Her proposal has sparked discussion and reflection on the need for a leadership shift in the bloc, according to Azad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

