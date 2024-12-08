Left Menu

Seoul's Unbreakable Democracy: A Stand Against Martial Law

In a dramatic turn of events in South Korea, democracy triumphed over an attempted authoritarian power grab by President Yoon Suk Yeol. Martial law was defeated thanks to unified public support and decisive parliamentary action. The incident highlights the fragility and resilience of democratic systems worldwide.

Updated: 08-12-2024 22:11 IST
  • South Korea

In a compelling demonstration of democratic resilience, South Korea has emerged victorious against an attempted authoritarian move by President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law. In a bold bid to seize control, Yoon's decree included banning opposition demonstrations, controlling the media, and preventing lawmakers from voting.

However, unified public support and legislators championing the rule of law thwarted this audacious grab for power. Scenes from Seoul captured the essence of democracy in action, with politicians storming the National Assembly and voters rallying against the decree. Ultimately, parliament annulled Yoon's declaration through a decisive vote, restoring democracy without bloodshed.

The event serves as a poignant reminder of democracy's fragility and its strength when supported by the public's will, especially in polarized societies. It underscores the critical need for checks and balances in governance to ensure democratic principles prevail over authoritarian ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

