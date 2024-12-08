Karnataka's Economic Surge: Leading the Nation

Karnataka has emerged as a frontrunner in the nation's economic landscape, recording an impressive GDP growth of 10 percent, which outpaces the national average of 8.2 percent, as disclosed by Minister Santosh Lad. Speaking at a voter appreciation event in Sandur, Lad attributed this remarkable feat to the state's robust welfare initiatives orchestrated under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration.

Between 2013 and 2018, Karnataka has not only led in economic development but also excelled in tax collection, as highlighted by Lad. He emphasized that pivotal programs, including the 'Five Guarantees', played a significant role in sustaining growth. These initiatives were instrumental in achieving an approximate 51 percent GDP growth during the period, according to Lad.

The minister elaborated that the state invested Rs 60,000 crore in the Five Guarantees, fortifying economic inclusion and aiding underprivileged sectors. Initiatives like mid-day meals, Anganwadi services, widow, and old-age pensions, along with interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, have been key. Loans worth Rs 8,165 crore were forgiven, and Rs 80,000 crore in loan waivers and grants have benefited Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Gram panchayats and housing schemes have also received notable funding, underscoring the state's commitment to inclusive growth. Lad further acknowledged his party's national contributions, including a Rs 72,000 crore farm loan waiver and extensive job creation across villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)