Left Menu

Karnataka's Economic Surge: Leading the Nation

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad celebrates the state's robust economic growth, citing a 10% GDP rise surpassing the national average. This success is attributed to welfare programs and initiatives under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership, focusing on economic inclusivity and support for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:24 IST
Karnataka's Economic Surge: Leading the Nation
Karnataka Labor Minister Santosh S Lad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has emerged as a frontrunner in the nation's economic landscape, recording an impressive GDP growth of 10 percent, which outpaces the national average of 8.2 percent, as disclosed by Minister Santosh Lad. Speaking at a voter appreciation event in Sandur, Lad attributed this remarkable feat to the state's robust welfare initiatives orchestrated under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration.

Between 2013 and 2018, Karnataka has not only led in economic development but also excelled in tax collection, as highlighted by Lad. He emphasized that pivotal programs, including the 'Five Guarantees', played a significant role in sustaining growth. These initiatives were instrumental in achieving an approximate 51 percent GDP growth during the period, according to Lad.

The minister elaborated that the state invested Rs 60,000 crore in the Five Guarantees, fortifying economic inclusion and aiding underprivileged sectors. Initiatives like mid-day meals, Anganwadi services, widow, and old-age pensions, along with interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, have been key. Loans worth Rs 8,165 crore were forgiven, and Rs 80,000 crore in loan waivers and grants have benefited Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Gram panchayats and housing schemes have also received notable funding, underscoring the state's commitment to inclusive growth. Lad further acknowledged his party's national contributions, including a Rs 72,000 crore farm loan waiver and extensive job creation across villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024