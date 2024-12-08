Left Menu

Bashar Assad Granted Asylum in Moscow Amid Syrian Uprisings

Reports from Russian state news agencies claim ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in Moscow with his family, seeking asylum. Verification from the Associated Press is pending. Allegedly, Syrian rebels have guaranteed the security of Russian assets in Syria. The developments follow Assad's departure from Syria amidst intensified uprising.

Updated: 08-12-2024 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian state news agencies have reported that Bashar Assad, the ousted Syrian President, has arrived in Moscow with his family, seeking asylum. The news was relayed by Tass and RIA, citing unidentified Kremlin sources.

The Associated Press has attempted to corroborate these reports and has reached out to the Kremlin for further clarification. Meanwhile, RIA shared additional information from an anonymous Kremlin source indicating that Syrian insurgents assured the security of Russian military and diplomatic sites in Syria, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Assad reportedly left Syria early Sunday. Celebratory gunfire echoed through the streets as the rebels' unexpected advance reached the capital, bringing an end to the Assad family's 50-year dominance in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

